4 false narratives surrounding the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
What false narratives are surrounding the Carolina Panthers heading into what could potentially be the most profitable regular season for years in 2023?
Where once there was nothing but misery and anguish, there is now belief. The Carolina Panthers have completely shifted their own landscape in an aggressive yet methodical manner since the 2022 campaign concluded, which has everyone feeling positive with the team's training camp on the immediate horizon.
The dark cloud that once enveloped Carolina under their previous regime has completely evaporated. Replaced by a fresh, invigorated roster coupled with a newfound ethos that promotes collaboration and thought-provoking input from every staff member.
Things are still hanging in the balance until the Panthers prove capable of stringing a consistent run of results together. But there's just no telling what Frank Reich's men might be capable of if some early momentum is generated.
With that being said, here are four false narratives surrounding the Panthers heading into the 2023 campaign.
Carolina Panthers 3-4 defense won't work
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' switch to a 3-4 base defense under Ejiro Evero. While the scope for growth cannot be ignored, some are also anticipating struggles within specific position groups given the personnel available.
These are legitimate concerns, especially at the edge rusher spot opposite Brian Burns and the cornerback room. However, Evero is an absolute mastermind when it comes to putting players in the best positions to thrive.
The Panthers also have more than enough talent to hold their own. If certain individuals improve under professional NFL-caliber coaches, then Carolina's defense could emerge as one of the league's surprise packages and propel Evero into a head coaching gig during the next cycle.