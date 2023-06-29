4 false narratives surrounding the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have a weak WR room
One of the toughest decisions the Carolina Panthers had to make this spring was including D.J. Moore in the trade package that secured the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Going up from No. 9 was always going to cost a significant amount and after the Houston Texans stalled, adding the wide receiver saved general manager Scott Fitterer from giving up another first-rounder for the privilege to select Bryce Young.
Moore was moving house when the emotional call arrived. It's a cutthroat business, but the Panthers felt this was the right thing to take the franchise out of irrelevancy and into legitimate contention.
Replacing Moore's outstanding production will be a challenge by committee approach based on the moves made this offseason. D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen are two veterans who can assist in differing ways, and Jonathan Mingo represents an intriguing option with a high-end upside after he was taken at No. 39 overall in the draft.
Terrace Marshall Jr. could be poised for a genuine breakout campaign if everything comes together. Carolina's offensive-minded coaching staff will also have something up their sleeve for Laviska Shenault Jr.'s exciting physical attributes.
Despite all these options, the Panthers' wideout room is widely perceived among the league's worst. Especially when it comes to national media projections who aren't paying close enough attention.
When it's all said and done, they might be eating their words.