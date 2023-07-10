4 former Carolina Panthers players looking for revenge in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which former Carolina Panthers players will be looking for revenge when they come up against their old employers during the 2023 season?
It's been a memorable few months for the Carolina Panthers as the new regime looks to pick the organization off the canvas and back to NFL relevancy. This has come with plenty of changes to coaching and playing personnel as anticipated.
Nobody gets anywhere in the NFL by standing still. This bares more significance for a team who were scarred beyond measure by a previous head coach that was not up to the required standard almost from the moment he got into the building.
Players have come and gone as Frank Reich looks to mold his roster to be competitive. If everything goes well, perhaps even a shock NFC South title triumph might not be too far behind.
That said, here are four former Panthers players who'll be looking to make things extremely difficult for Reich in 2023.
D'Onta Foreman - Former Carolina Panthers RB
D'Onta Foreman probably felt like he'd done enough to earn a new deal with the Carolina Panthers. The running back stepped into the No. 1 role once Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers and thrived, forming a productive one-two punch with Chuba Hubbard that became the team's focal point on offense over the second half of 2022.
Foreman's punishing running style and ability to absorb contact came in for significant praise. However, the new regime had other ideas, signing Miles Sanders to be their every-down back in free agency and leaving the former Texas star free to join the Chicago Bears on a one-year deal worth $2 million.
The Panthers come up against the Bears in 2023, so Foreman will have more than enough extra motivation to make his former employers pay. And of course, this game has some extra layers attached following the two being closely linked throughout a dramatic offseason.