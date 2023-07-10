4 former Carolina Panthers players looking for revenge in 2023
By Dean Jones
D.J. Moore - Former Carolina Panthers WR
The NFL has long been a cutthroat business with little in the way of sentiment attached. Something that was evident where the Carolina Panthers are concerned during one of the most eventful offseasons in team history.
This largely centered on wide receiver D.J. Moore - a franchise cornerstone. Until he wasn't.
When the Panthers decided to make their move up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, there was one thing the Chicago Bears wanted to rubber-stamp the deal. Inside of sacrificing a 2025 first-rounder, general manager Scott Fitterer agreed to include Moore, who was moving house when the call came.
Moore was clearly hurt by the fact he was deemed expendable. The former Maryland star gained a reputation as an underrated wideout who's always brought consistent numbers despite having no consistent production under center - something that didn't go unnoticed by the Bears as they look to surround Justin Fields with everything he needs entering a critical Year 3.
Carolina is moving forward with a revamped wide receiver room and Bryce Young under center. Moore will be missed, but nobody will care about his departure if their new quarterback becomes one of the league's best.
Fate has put the Panthers and Moore together for an instant revenge game in 2023. The pass-catcher no doubt has his sights set on a big day, but cornerback Jaycee Horn will have other ideas entirely.