4 former Carolina Panthers that won't be missed in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which former Carolina Panthers won't be missed during what promises to be a 2023 campaign of great improvements for the organization?
It's been an offseason of great change for the Carolina Panthers. Something that was absolutely necessary for a franchise that has barely been treading water since David Tepper purchased the team from the late Jerry Richardson for a then-record $2.2 billion.
The coaching staff and playing personnel have a completely different feel to them. This has brought renewed hope that the Panthers can emerge from the proverbial NFL wilderness and into NFC South title contention under Frank Reich next season.
That'll take a lot of hard work and everything has to go right on the health front. But fans are quietly optimistic for a far more productive campaign than they've been used to under previous regimes.
Without further ado, here are four former Panthers that won't be missed in 2023.
Ben McAdoo - Former Carolina Panthers OC
I cannot remember if Ben McAdoo ever got a thank you message or if his Carolina Panthers departure was even confirmed. Either way, it was a largely forgettable stint as offensive coordinator and one that brought very little in the way of on-field accomplishments.
McAdoo probably didn't envisage having to work with a quarterback in Baker Mayfield who he was severely critical of during his pre-draft evaluations in 2018. He was the one banging the table for Matt Corral, but a serious foot fracture ended any slim hope the pair had of hitting it off last season.
The Panthers are now moving forward with Frank Reich and Thomas Brown leading the offense. Make no mistake, this has the scope to be an upgrade of epic proportions.