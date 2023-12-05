4 former players and coaches the Carolina Panthers have desperately missed in 2023
The Carolina Panthers surely miss several players and coaches in 2023...
In a lost season, the Carolina Panthers need to look hard in the mirror, but that surely won't be without desperately missing several players and coaches.
Stop me if you've heard this before… The Carolina Panthers lost a game in which the offense was shaky and the defense played well enough for the team to win.
Unfortunately, that has been a theme with the team this year. Removing Frank Reich from his duties as head coach did not make much of a difference.
The Panthers need a serious makeover in the coming offseason. But it'll be very hard without their first-round pick in 2024, which belongs to the Chicago Bears.
Carolina feels like a franchise without much direction and a bad roster. There are certainly some players that this team has desperately missed this year. Let's talk about those players and coaches, starting with the most obvious ones.
Carolina Panthers have missed D.J. Moore
Part of the Carolina Panthers being able to trade up to the No. 1 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft centered on trading D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. And the stud wide receiver is having the best statistical season of his career thus far.
Through 12 games, Moore has caught 70 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His 83.6 yards per game is the highest mark of his career, and he'll likely get close to 10 touchdowns.
His career highs across the board are 93 receptions in 2021, 1,193 yards in 2020, and seven touchdowns in 2022. Currently, he looks on pace to pass all of those numbers.
The Panthers' wide receiving unit has been pretty subpar, minus Adam Thielen, who is playing as well as a 33-year-old can in this offense.
Before the next player, be sure to claim FanDuel Sportsbook's $150 bonus for picking any winner this week! Deposit $10 or more and bet $5 on any team to win and you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you're right. Sign up for FanDuel now!