4 free agents the Carolina Panthers will regret not signing in 2024
Did the Carolina Panthers miss out on a few free agents?
Mitch Morse
Mitch Morse is a bit older and perhaps wants to ring-chase now, but you never really know. As previously mentioned - money talks - and the Carolina Panthers could have formed a ridiculously talented offensive line interior if they were able to bring him aboard.
Morse is set to enter his age-32 season in the NFL. He's an accomplished center, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills across his nine-year NFL career.
He's got 126 regular-season games of experience and another 10 playoff appearances under his belt. Morse is also a very good player - one of the ten best centers in the NFL. The former second-round pick signed a very modest two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.
To put that into perspective, the Panthers plan on moving Austin Corbett to center this upcoming season. He suffered a season-ending injury over the last two seasons and has never played center previously during his NFL career. The former second-round pick is getting paid an average salary of $8.75 million. Morse's deal is worth just $5.25 million.
An interior offensive line of Robert Hunt, Morse, and Damien Lewis would have been one of the best in the NFL. It's not like Carolina would have had to break the bank to sign him as they did with their two starting guards, either.
Corbett might not turn into a disaster at the center spot, but one has to wonder why the Panthers didn't bring in a more reliable player at that position. Especially for a quarterback who is entering a make-or-break campaign.