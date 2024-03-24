4 free agents Carolina Panthers were wise to avoid in 2024
The Carolina Panthers were right not to sign these free agents.
By Dean Jones
Which veteran free agents were the Carolina Panthers wise to avoid during a frantic start to 2024 free agency around the league?
Dan Morgan and others in positions of power needed to make some tough decisions this offseason. The Carolina Panthers had an urgent need to substantially improve their roster following a two-win campaign. They needed to move money around and make short-term sacrifices for future flexibility. This resulted in a frantic few weeks before and during free agency.
Morgan's been ruthless and acted with supreme conviction. Not everyone is on board with the decisions or his appointment overall, but he's sticking to the plan and hopefully, this can result in a better football product when the 2024 season arrives.
The Panthers spent big money in free agency - especially where the trenches on both sides of the football are concerned. Morgan is building from the inside out and making sure Bryce Young gets more time in the pocket. Whether it bears fruit is another matter.
It wasn't just the signings that could reap rewards. The Panthers might also benefit from not acquiring these veteran free agents in 2024.
Carolina Panthers were wise to avoid Tony Pollard
The Carolina Panthers avoided the temptation to sign a running back in free agency. They could still add a dynamic backfield presence via the 2024 NFL Draft, but shelling out another contract on a veteran after the Miles Sanders fiasco was a positive move from the new regime.
One such example centered on Tony Pollard. He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Tennessee Titans despite an underwhelming campaign with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. If this was the going rate for a modest contributor, the Panthers were right to invest their resources elsewhere in pursuit of progression under new head coach Dave Canales.