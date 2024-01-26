4 general manager candidates Carolina Panthers will be sorry they didn't hire
Move over Scott Fitterer, hello Dan Morgan.
Carolina Panthers couldn't get an interview with Adam Peters
Adam Peters broke into the NFL in 2003, so he's got a ton of experience. He was a scout for the New England Patriots initially. From 2009-2016, he occupied a few roles with the Denver Broncos, having a hand in their two Super Bowl appearances and one ring - against the Carolina Panthers - in 2015.
In 2017, he was named the vice player of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. Peters impressed enough to become assistant general of the team when John Lynch was brought into the fold.
Peters' front office experience is excellent. He's been to three Super Bowls as a front office executive, and two more as a scout. He's a three-time champion.
The Niners have hit on a ton of draft picks since Peters' arrival in 2017. He has surely had a big hand in some of those selections. Even their free agent additions and trades have been strong. San Francisco is among the best in the NFL nearly every year. That is a huge testament to their roster.
Peters was hired by the Washington Commanders for their general manager vacancy. It's a bit confusing as to why he didn't even accept any interview requests. Even if the Panthers did make a call, it's clear he only had eyes for the ambitious project laid out by Josh Harris' ownership group.
Dan Morgan deserves a chance. Just because he came from within, does not mean he can't be an excellent general manager. However, there were a ton of high-quality candidates available. I think the Panthers could have made a stronger hire.