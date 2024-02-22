4 grave offseason errors the Carolina Panthers must avoid in 2024
The margin for error is slim.
By Noah Bryce
What grave offseason errors must the Carolina Panthers avoid during their first offseason under new general manager Dan Morgan in 2024?
The NFL season has come to a close and to no one's surprise, the Carolina Panthers were not the team hoisting the vaunted Lombardi Trophy. No pricey vacations were planned and no victory bonuses were paid out.
It's safe to assume that no one truly thought that the Panthers would compete for the crown this season. However, very few could have imagined things going quite as poorly as they did.
The Panthers looked hollow, broken, and lacking direction for the vast majority of the season. Without a truly shocking performance against the Houston Texans and an utter collapse by the Atlanta Falcons, it could have been much worse.
Carolina's defense was the only partial saving grace, even with yet another injury to Jaycee Horn and the loss of multiple other high-profile players due to various health issues throughout the year. That is where the good news ends.
There are a lot of reasons for this meteoric fall from grace, from scandals involving ownership down to rookies severely underperforming. But this all started before last season even ended with the decision to hire Frank Reich as head coach and continue with the rest of the front office largely unchanged - even through a terrible series of drafts over their tenure.
So what mistakes must the Panthers avoid this offseason so that they do not end up in the same boat yet again? That is the question that needs answering. It's the conundrum that will decide the future of this organization and quite possibly if the current ownership decides to cut their losses and move on to other ventures.
Here are four grave offseason errors the Panthers must avoid in 2024.