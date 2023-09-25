4 huge disappointments from Carolina Panthers' loss at the Seahawks in Week 3
It was another lackluster afternoon for the Carolina Panthers.
By Luke Gray
What were four disappointments to emerge as the Carolina Panthers fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2010 at the Seattle Seahawks?
It seems after an offseason that was filled with so much promise, it is almost impressive the way the Carolina Panthers’ season has come crashing back down to earth so quickly. They are now 0-3, the only team in the NFC South without a win, and with a tough stretch of games coming up, an upcoming success doesn’t seem likely as things stand.
This was a thoroughly unprofessional and ill-disciplined performance from Frank Reich's time to a level we didn’t even see during Matt Rhule's disastrous tenure. Thirteen penalties - including seven false starts from the offensive line - showed a team who despite the assurances of the head coach were not prepared for Seattle's infamous 12th Man atmosphere.
The fact Steve Wilks brought his rag-tag group of players to Lumen Field in Week 14 last season - led by quarterback Sam Darnold - and managed to get a huge road win is a damming indictment of Reich and this so-called all-star coaching staff.
It was tough to take any positives from Sunday's encounter, but the play of both Andy Dalton and Adam Thielen deserves praise. The quarterback attempted a career-high 58 passes, completing 34 for 361 yards and two touchdowns.
After separation issues early in the season, Thielen was open often as he hauled in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a score. But sadly, it wasn't enough.
The Panthers host the 0-3 Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 for a make-or-break clash between two winless outfits. The thought of Justin Jefferson matching up with Donte Jackson frankly should fill everyone with dread.
That said, let’s break down four disappointments from another incredibly underwhelming loss.