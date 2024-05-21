4 important observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 OTAs Day 1
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn's shift
Jaycee Horn has some significant pressure on his shoulders in 2024. The Carolina Panthers look devoid of starting-caliber talent in their cornerback room, so the former first-round pick needs to end his torrid run of injuries to become a prolific shutdown coverage presence during Year 4 of his professional career.
Horn got his fifth-year option picked up, which was a supreme vote of confidence in the player. Nobody is questioning his production when healthy, but 22 games over three seasons just isn't good enough and must change as a matter of urgency.
The South Carolina product knows how good he can be. Horn also revealed he's shifted course regarding preparations physically to avoid any additional health complications based on comments via the team's website.
"I know that without the fans saying that or anybody else. I watch tape, I know what I'm capable of and I still feel like I'm one of the best DB's in this league and, I just got to be out there to show it. So, that's what I'm looking forward to doing. Just trying different things," Horn said. "Obviously, what I did the years before it didn't work, with dealing with injury and it could be some unluckiness, but just trying to switch some up and just start from ground zero and build my body back up."
Starting from the bottom up and adopting a hard reset in terms of his strength and conditioning was the only viable route Horn could go down. Whatever he did before wasn't working, that much is obvious. Looking at different methods to ensure peak performance should minimize the risk of missing more time next season.
If Horn is forced to the sidelines for a prolonged period once again, it'll be a catastrophe. It could also force the Panthers into drastic measures regarding the defensive back, who needs to avoid the injury-prone tag in pursuit of a lucrative new deal when the 2024 campaign concludes.