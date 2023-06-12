4 key factors to monitor at Carolina Panthers 2023 mandatory minicamp
By Dean Jones
What key factors are worth monitoring closely when the Carolina Panthers formally get their mandatory minicamp underway this week?
There is no time for the Carolina Panthers to bask in a successful preparation period so far. This represents a gradual process that will consistently build before Frank Reich officially begins his first regular season as head coach at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Another big date on the offseason calendar begins tomorrow as the Panthers hold their annual mandatory minicamp. Although most if not all players have been present throughout the voluntary portion of OTAs, it's a chance to ramp up the tempo and build further chemistry before their summer break.
It's important to get the hard work and the right mindset in now. Because there will be no room for passengers in the ungodly humidity of Spartanburg when Carolina descends on Wofford College for training camp.
An intriguing few days await. With this in mind, here are four key factors that should be monitored closely throughout Carolina's mandatory minicamp in 2023.
Carolina Panthers OL dynamic
Austin Corbett will miss some regular-season time and Brady Christensen is recovering well from an ankle complication. Therefore, it'll be worth monitoring how the offensive line dynamic is shaking out and who is emerging as the starting right guard until the veteran is ready to return.
Early signs suggest that Cade Mays could fill the position after being brought along gradually as a rookie. The sixth-round pick has some likable traits, but the Carolina Panthers also want to see what they have in fourth-round selection Chandler Zavala before those in power solidify the depth chart before camp.
The other positions across the protection are cemented and should provide the foundations for quarterback Bryce Young to flourish. But all it takes is one weak link to completely throw Carolina's plans on offense into disarray.