4 lingering observations from Carolina Panthers loss at Seahawks in Week 3
Another game, another failure...
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers are cursed with injuries
The Carolina Panthers have suffered significant injuries. Shaq Thompson and Brady Christensen are out for the year, Jaycee Horn is on injured/reserve, and quarterback Bryce Young is still fighting his ankle injury. While this shouldn't be used as an excuse for losing, it has had a notable impact.
On Sunday, the Panthers suffered health setbacks as emerging star Frankie Luvu sustained a hip injury. Jonathon Mingo was immediately ruled out with a concussion, and Xavier Woods was sidelined due to a hamstring complication.
The Panthers lost their defensive leadership with the absence of Luvu and Thompson. The second half of the game demonstrated this as Kenneth Walker III and Zach Carbonnett combined for 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
It's worth noting that C.J. Henderson has been also dealing with ankle problems, which isn't great news given the lack of depth in the cornerback room. Carolina relied heavily on Troy Hill and Donte Jackson, but unfortunately, they struggled against D.K. Metcalf, who managed to secure six receptions for a total of 112 receiving yards.
Carolina is facing several injuries and will need to find solutions within their roster or look elsewhere to avoid a tough couple of weeks ahead with a challenging schedule.