4 major Carolina Panthers disappointments at the 2023 bye week
It's been a disaster so far...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers injuries
This can be labeled as an excuse more often than not, especially for a failing team like the Carolina Panthers. However, this organization has had to endure more injury hardship than most around the league.
There are numerous key figures out either for the entire campaign or the long term. Brady Christensen and Shaq Thompson won't see another snap in 2023 thanks to their respective issues, with the likes of Xavier Woods and Jaycee Horn also missing significant time over the first six weeks.
Others on the shelf currently include Vonn Bell, Miles Sanders, and the recently added Jeremy Chinn, who'll reportedly miss around six weeks with a quad complication to further diminish Carolina's defensive options.
Every NFL team has to deal with injuries. But so many players going down highlighted the lack of sufficient depth at key positions, which is obviously playing a leading role in their demise.
Hopefully, veteran right guard Austin Corbett can get back into the lineup after the bye. If a few more can also recover in time for Week 8 against the Houston Texans, it'll do their chances of turning things around an untold amount of good.
Whether any of these could have been avoided is debatable. If nothing else, it's reignited the debate about changing the questionable turf at Bank of America Stadium to grass, which seems moot considering what David Tepper wants out of the facility.