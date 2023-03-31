4 major draft needs for the Carolina Panthers after free-agent moves in 2023
Which major draft needs must the Carolina Panthers focus on after some impressive signings throughout the opening few weeks of 2023 free agency?
Without question, the Carolina Panthers have had the loudest off-season so far in the NFC South. Putting together a blockbuster trade to acquire the No. 1 pick and making a myriad of moves in free agency.
The Panthers have an aggressive owner who is willing to do whatever it takes to win now. For a team that hasn't been relevant for the last half-decade, it is an exciting time.
Of note, the Panthers added Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Shy Tuttle, Hayden Hurst, Andy Dalton, and Vonn Bell in free agency. Carolina is attempting to take advantage of a division that is in complete dysfunction. Only the Atlanta Falcons are adding talent this off-season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints losing far more than they are acquiring.
The Saints did add quarterback Derek Carr but continue to put off an obvious rebuild. Tampa Bay is tearing it all down after Tom Brady retired, so it looks like a two-team race in the NFC South and will likely come down to how the Panthers execute in the draft.
On the heels of free agency, there are clear positions Carolina will be targeting during the 2023 NFL Draft. And one looks far more obvious than the others.