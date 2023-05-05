4 major losers from the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
Who were the major losers from what could end up becoming a franchise-changing 2023 NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers?
The dust is finally settling on the 2023 NFL Draft and the Carolina Panthers are now looking forward to an exciting new era. Bryce Young was their pick at No. 1 overall, which was clear from a few weeks out after gaining some significant momentum at a crucial stage of the assessment process.
Based on what we've learned following the draft, the Panthers were always targeting Young. They felt like the Alabama product was the best quarterback on film and he backed this up by wowing those in power throughout a series of meetings.
While this is positive, not everyone emerged from the draft with a sense of optimism. Unfortunately, that's all part of the business and after years of mediocrity, the Panthers have no room for any sentiment.
With this in mind, here are four major losers from the Panthers' 2023 NFL Draft.
Loser No. 1
Sam Franklin Jr. - Carolina Panthers DB
If Sam Franklin Jr. was hoping for more involvement on the defensive rotation rather than focusing primarily on special teams, his task is now more difficult. The Carolina Panthers spent their final pick of the draft on defensive back Jammie Robinson, who is fast and aggressive enough to carve out a position of importance for himself immediately.
Franklin signed his one-year extension and remains a focal point as arguably the team's best special teams player. However, those in power clearly feel like Robinson can offer something within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme.