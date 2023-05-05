4 major losers from the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
It's no secret that Matt Corral was in his feelings a little bit just as the Carolina Panthers were getting ready to select Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The quarterback didn't feel wanted and looking at the current state of affairs, it's hard to envisage a scenario where he ever takes the field in a regular-season starting capacity.
Corral is currently projected as No. 3 on the depth chart behind Young and Andy Dalton, who'll provide a strong mentor presence and is more than capable of filling in if called upon. Trade speculation surrounding the Ole Miss product during the draft came to nothing, so it's time to roll up his sleeves and start providing doubters wrong.
Frank Reich stated recently that everything will be earned on the field. This is a clean slate for everyone under the new regime and Corral should treat the upcoming preparation period exactly as such.
It looks bleak for Corral, there's no getting away from that. But this should light a fire under the signal-caller in pursuit of carving out a successful NFL career for himself.
Whether that's in Carolina or elsewhere is anyone's guess right now. However, wallowing in self-pity after a luckless start to his professional journey is not an option for Corral.
Time to put up or shut up, young man.