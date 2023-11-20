4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Cowboys in Week 11
How did QB1 fare against the Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is regressing
There's no getting away from it, Bryce Young has regressed in recent weeks. The encouraging growth over the early part of the campaign seems like a distant memory - replaced by bad habits, no confidence, and the No. 1 pick cutting a forlorn figure within a set-up that is doing him no favors whatsoever.
Young's development is being significantly mismanaged. The quarterback will be the first to admit his performances must be better no matter the circumstances, but there is just no telling what this is doing to the player's long-term hopes of becoming a franchise-caliber presence under center.
It's borderline irreparable. And that's a big problem.
Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen stated during the FOX Sports broadcast that Young is a tough evaluation currently due to the situation. While that is true, the damage being done could be past the point of no return soon unless something drastic occurs in the coming weeks.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said recently that Frank Reich's head coaching future is almost entirely dependent on Young's development. The Panthers are 1-9 through 10 games, but the former Alabama star's drop in performance levels might be enough for David Tepper to pull the plug when it's all said and done.
Carolina is ied to Young for the next 2-3 years after 2023 for good or bad. The investment made to move up to No. 1 overall dictates as much, but we can point back to this very moment if he doesn't meet the lofty expectations long-term.