4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Jaguars in Week 17
How did QB1 fare in his final road game of 2023?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's future
This was a step backward for Bryce Young after a surge forward in recent weeks. It started slowly for the Carolina Panthers and didn't get much better after that. It wasn't all the quarterback's fault, but he did miss some opportunities as his team fell to their 14th loss of the 2023 campaign.
There was nothing open downfield. The Panthers couldn't block the stud edge-rushing tandem of Josh Allen and Travon Walker effectively. Young had to settle for short throws more often than not. Some flashes emerged - especially when the rookie was trying to breathe life back into their chances - but it wasn't enough to prevent the overall outcome.
Fortunately for everyone associated with the Panthers, there is just one game remaining. It's been one of the worst seasons in franchise history. One could forgive everyone for wanting an extended break to refresh and regroup before finding out what comes next. That goes for the team's long-suffering fanbase, too.
Young's been such a tough evaluation this season. He's an undoubted victim of circumstance. He should have perhaps performed better considering the expectations. What's important is not letting an indifferent opening to his time in the league define him moving forward.
It didn't go Young's way in this one. It doesn't all the time. But it's asinine to write off his hopes of carving out a successful career in Carolina given the context attached.