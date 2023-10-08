4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Lions in Week 5
How did Bryce Young fare in Week 5?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's rough first half
After all the talk about the Carolina Panthers not being far away and bouncing back this weekend, their start was nothing short of abysmal. The team didn't look prepared for a battle versus an in-form Detroit Lions organization clearly riding on the crest of a wave, which is unacceptable considering how things have gone over the opening four contests.
Bryce Young wasn't without blame, either. The Heisman Trophy winner threw two costly interceptions, which isn't uncommon for rookie players at the position but extremely disappointing nonetheless.
Young isn't seeing the field as fans were promised by those in power after he was drafted - on occasion, at least. One could argue he should have thrown the football into the dirt instead of forcing the screen to Ian Thomas, but the second-period giveaway was entirely on the former Alabama star.
Instead of seeing the safety coming over the middle, Young thought he had a clear path to the outside. This isn't college anymore and mistakes like these always get punished by players at the very top of their profession.
There were some nice moments, especially with Adam Thielen as previously mentioned. But the first-half statistics spoke for themselves:
- 54.54 percent completion
- 120 passing yards
- 1 touchdown
- 2 interceptions
- 0 sacks against
- 4 rushing yards
- 47.5 passer rating (ESPN)
Growing pains were and still are expected. But the sure-thing promised by the Panthers is now rapidly becoming a work in progress.