4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Texans in Week 8
How did QB1 fare against his good friend C.J. Stroud?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's polished first half
If Bryce Young had any additional nerves going up against good friend C.J. Stroud after all the pre-game hype, he certainly didn't show it. The Heisman Trophy winner put together a highly impressive first half and had it not been for some critical drops and turning the football over on downs during a goal-to-go situation, it would have been even better.
Young's ability to go through progressions quickly and manipulate the pocket remains a strong point. He's also been given a little more freedom to be creative under offensive coordinator Thomas Brown's play-calling if this performance was any indication.
There were a couple of delicious completions from Young. His dart to Adam Thielen was eye-catching and the placement of his touchdown pass to Tommy Tremble in the second quarter was another sign of how special he is.
Want further proof? The first-half statistics surrounding Young spoke for themselves.
- 68.4 percent completion (13/19)
- 131 passing yards
- 1 touchdown
- 0 interceptions
- 2 sacks against
- 105.4 passer rating (ESPN)
It was a lot more fluid offensively despite only getting six points. Brown did a nice job of scheming players open, but the execution wasn't where it needed to be on occasion.
Which brings us to our next important observation…