4 major offseason gambles that could pay off for the Panthers in 2023
What major offseason gambles made by the Carolina Panthers have the potential to pay off in a big way in 2023 and beyond?
To say things have been eventful for the Carolina Panthers this offseason would be understating things slightly. Those in power have been relentless in their quest to remove Matt Rhule's dark stain from the organization once and for all, which has brought newfound hope among the fanbase of a potential return to prominence under the new regime.
This has been a refreshing change of pace. One that team owner David Tepper spearheaded as he looks to learn from previous mistakes over his first few years in command.
There is a long way to go. Much will also depend on how things mesh when competitive games arrive, but the positivity cannot be overlooked and is something that hopefully represents the dawning of a new era.
With that being said, here are four major offseason gambles made by the Panthers that could pay off in 2023 and beyond.
Major Gamble No. 1
Carolina Panthers stood pat at CB
This could and probably will change before Week 1 arrives. But for now, the Carolina Panthers standing pat at the cornerback position represents a gamble of epic proportions based on how things transpired in 2022.
Jaycee Horn's credentials are unquestioned. The same cannot be said of C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr., who both regressed last season and are about to embark on a crossroads campaign next time around.
Throw Donte Jackson's injury into the equation, and the concerns are obvious. However, the presence of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his creative 3-4 base could bring the best out of Carolina's current options - even if it does appear unlikely.