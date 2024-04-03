4 major positives from the Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason so far
It's been a busy few months...
By Dean Jones
What major positives have emerged from the first Carolina Panthers offseason under general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales?
Dan Morgan and the Carolina Panthers' new power structure had a lot on their plate this offseason. The team doesn't have a first-round selection and was coming off a two-win campaign. Some tough decisions and a fresh approach were needed for the general manager to remove the skepticism surrounding his promotion.
Looking at how things have gone so far, Morgan deserves credit for the way he's gone about his business. Some choices were tougher than others, but he's got the team's best interests at heart and is planning for the future. That was always going to be the biggest stumbling block after so much roster mismanagement during the Scott Fitterer and Matt Rhule years.
There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but the Panthers are laying the foundations for better days ahead. Hitting on the draft selections available is crucial, which would increase confidence that the football operation is being run properly and professionally at long last.
With that being said, here are four major positives from a highly eventful Panthers 2024 offseason up to now.
Carolina Panthers OL investment
After making such a lofty commitment to quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers had to prioritize surrounding their signal-caller with more productive pieces after a rookie campaign to forget. Dan Morgan started this quest by investing heavily in the offensive interior with the signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.
This was seen as a significant statement of intent. The Panthers weren't going to be pushovers along their protection anymore. They'll have a mean streak that was sorely lacking last time around, which should provide Young with more time in the pocket to go through his progressions.
Much has been made about the contract size for both players. But to get the best - especially in a small market - you have to pay up accordingly.
Caesars Sportsbook has great news for Panthers fans, giving new users in North Carolina a guaranteed $150 bonus for any $5 bet today! Sign up with our promo code FSNFLNCBG and bet $5 or more (with a $10 deposit) on any game and you'll get $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Click here to sign up for Caesars now!