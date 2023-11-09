4 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Bears in Week 10
By Pierre Davis
Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
The Chicago Bears pulled off a major trade by acquiring Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a second-round pick. Shortly after the move, he was signed to a four-year, $105 million extension, further cementing the team's investment.
Sweat has had an impressive season, accumulating 6.5 sacks, 32 tackles, and two forced fumbles. His presence on the field is felt frequently throughout the game, making him a formidable opponent who can easily disrupt if not afforded the correct attention.
On the other hand, the Carolina Panthers are lucky to have Taylor Moton handling Sweat. Despite the abysmal offensive line, the six-year veteran offensive tackle remains reliable.
It is noteworthy that Moton's ranking this year has been his lowest to date according to Pro Football Focus. However, it is worth pointing out that he has only allowed one sack, along with three penalties from 565 snaps.
In this upcoming game, it will be crucial to neutralize Sweat and prevent him from disrupting the play. Something that should give Bryce Young ample time to make his reads and decisions without any undue pressure.