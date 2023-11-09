4 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Bears in Week 10
A Thursday night clash with potential bad blood...
By Pierre Davis
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
In light of the recent news that C.J. Henderson will be sidelined, it is imperative that veteran Donte Jackson steps up and covers former teammate DJ Moore. The wide receiver will be determined to seek revenge, as mentioned earlier.
Jackson has received an endorsement from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who indicated that the former LSU Tiger will play a significant role in the upcoming game. Whether he can provide the right consistency needed is another matter.
The meaning of it is unclear. But the coaching staff is confident that Jackson can provide a spark of energy and leadership if nothing else.
Jackson has been playing better lately. He was a significant part of the Carolina Panthers' first victory against the Houston Texans and should relish the prospect of going up against a familiar foe.
Despite harsh criticism, the six-year cornerback deserves massive credit for his durability this season. He has been healthy and able to perform week in and week out.
Suffering from many injuries, the Panthers come into this game ranked No. 5 against the pass and are looking to protect this ranking by limiting Moore. As fans know, it's easier said than done.