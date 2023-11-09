4 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Bears in Week 10
A Thursday night clash with potential bad blood...
By Pierre Davis
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many speculated he was the A.J. Brown prototype, but it's hard to say for sure based on what we've seen over the first half of his rookie campaign.
One thing that stands out in this comparison is the frame. Measuring 6-foot-2 and weighing 225 pounds, the former Ole Miss wideout looks the part physically - something that was reflected in his high Relative Athletic Score during the pre-draft assessment stage.
However, his performances have been inconsistent.
Mingo has just 20 catches out of 38 targets, resulting in 200 receiving yards gained throughout the season. Although the sample size is small, it's hard to ignore that the young player lacks a diverse route tree, which has become more evident each week.
With D.J. Chark listed as doubtful on the injury report, Mingo must perform well alongside veteran Adam Thielen. The pass-catcher not only needs to establish good chemistry with fellow rookie Bryce Young, but he also needs to give another reason for his number to be called in the upcoming games.