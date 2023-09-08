4 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Falcons in Week 1
These Carolina Panthers players must step up in Week 1.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
For all the veteran additions and potential breakout stars within the Carolina Panthers, this team will go as far as Bryce Young takes them. It's a quarterback league and although the rookie is about to embark on his opening competitive NFL game, expectations couldn't be higher for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young's been taking everything in his stride and relentless in his desire to get a firm grip on the offense. The fact he also ran a protection meeting during camp is a testament to how much information the Heisman Trophy winner has taken on board since he became Carolina's guy atop the draft.
It was a small sample size during preseason, but Young looked the part. With a more expansive offensive scheme and a full game on the field to gain momentum, there's just no telling what the signal-caller might be able to accomplish.
Going on the road against an NFC South rival is a baptism of fire and the Atlanta Falcons are going to make things extremely difficult. However, Young is poised enough to take this game for what it truly is - an opportunity to put the entire league on notice right out of the gate.
The Panthers will rely on Miles Sanders and the running game to impose themselves early on. If they can get something going and keep Atlanta's defense honest, Young should get enough time to take advantage with his customary surgical precision.