4 most overrated Carolina Panthers players on the 2023 roster
- The promising WR
- The popular kicker
- The new nose
- The third-year OL
By Dean Jones
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers NT
When the Carolina Panthers won a competitive bidding war for Ejiro Evero's services this offseason, acquiring the personnel to cope with his transition into a 3-4 base defensive scheme was imperative. While the tweaks to personnel have been minimal - especially to the edge rushing and cornerback rooms - the coaching staff holds out hope those already around can make the necessary improvements with better leaders steering them in the correct direction.
One notable arrival that's set to play an important role is Shy Tuttle. The free-agent signing from the New Orleans Saints has experience within the NFC South and caught the eye during early workouts occupying the nose tackle position alongside Derrick Brown and DeShawn Williams on the defensive front.
Tuttle is an interesting case. He's been a solid if not spectacular performer since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but there are some flaws that need rectifying as the Panthers look to put more on the player's plate next time around.
The former Tennessee star has the sort of athletic profile coveted by Carolina's decision-makers. He might not be the tallest, but Tuttle is agile with a thick enough frame to clog up space and allow others around him to do damage.
This is a trip into the proverbial unknown for both Tuttle and the Panthers from a true starting role. There's a chance everything goes off without a hitch, but declaring the recent arrival a sure thing is not the right course of action until he proves his worth in a competitive environment.