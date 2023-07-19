4 mouth-watering clashes at Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
Get your popcorn ready for these battles at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers defense vs. Bryce Young
All eyes will be on Bryce Young at training camp as the No. 1 overall selection looks to build on his positive integration into the Carolina Panthers. Nothing seemed to faze the quarterback throughout early workouts, with his poise, elite-level processing, and quiet confidence convincing teammates and coaches alike that this was the right guy.
This was a good start from Young and the Panthers couldn't have asked for more. But the former Alabama star knows more will be required when the pads start clapping at camp.
The quarterback has spent the down period working out with his skill position players and studying the playbook thoroughly. This comes after the Panthers opened things up almost in its entirety thanks to the signal-caller's supreme football intelligence.
It won't be perfect for Young in the coming weeks, nor should anyone expect it to be. The Panthers' defense is loaded with talent and will throw every look imaginable his way during team drills, so rising to the challenge is of critical importance.
If Young can come through the test of Spartanburg relatively unscathed, then it'll be yet another confidence boost before he heads into his rookie campaign as Carolina's new face of the franchise. Going up against such an explosive young defensive unit led by a masterful play-caller in Ejiro Evero is only going to help.
What comes after that is less certain. But it's so far, so good for now.