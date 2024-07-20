4 mouth-watering clashes to watch at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
Derrick Brown vs. Robert Hunt
Defensive lineman Derrick Brown and offensive guard Robert Hunt are both coming off of memorable off-seasons in which each player received a massive payday. They are now teammates helping each other get better heading into the 2024 campaign.
Brown signed a four-year, $96 million extension. This made him tied for the fourth-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league. It's nothing more than the former Auburn star deserves after his record-breaking campaign as all around him crumbled last time around. This was also a major statement of intent from the new front office - one that bucks the trend of allowing top stars to depart over previous regimes.
Robert Hunt signed a five-year, $100 million deal to play for the Carolina Panthers. This figure ties in with being the third-highest-paid offensive guard in the NFL. It's also something that promises to help second-year quarterback Bryce Young enormously.
When training camp begins, it will be fascinating to watch these two players battle it out in the trenches. Not only are both of these guys massive, but they’re some of the best players at their position. They are integral pieces and must show that during drills and scrimmages.
It will certainly be a good test for both players to showcase their skills against one another. And as the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron.
Since it's only training camp, fans won’t see Brown make any big-time sacks or take quarterbacks to the ground due to safety precautions. But football purists will be able to analyze this matchup and hopefully, both of these players are primed for another great season in 2024 - something that can drag the Panthers from rock bottom along the way.
Hunt and Brown can become tone-setting forces for the Panthers. If they're displaying maximum effort and not giving an inch when the time comes to do battle, it's something others must follow.