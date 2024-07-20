4 mouth-watering clashes to watch at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
Bryce Young vs. Carolina Panthers LBs
A massive part of whether or not the Carolina Panthers will succeed next season lies on the shoulders of second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Dan Morgan and the front office did a good job of trying to get more weapons for the signal-caller in 2024, such as the addition of Diontae Johnson via trade and Xavier Leggette at No. 32 overall in the NFL Draft.
The offensive line has been retooled with the additions of the offensive guard duo of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. The Panthers drafted even more help on offense by selecting Texas running back Jonathon Brooks in the second round. Another Longhorn - tight end Ja’tavion Sanders - became the No. 101 pick.
Young and the offense will look to dominate the Panthers' defense during training camp. They're no slouch thanks to second-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
A big matchup to look forward to in training camp will be Young versus Carolina's inside linebackers. The position group is led by veteran Shaq Thompson, who is coming off of a season-ending fractured fibula which he sustained in September.
Thompson should be ready to roll in camp with no issues. He is a vocal leader of the defense and is the second longest-tenured Panthers player on the roster behind long-snapper J.J. Jansen.
A new addition to the inside linebacker room is Josey Jewell. He comes from the Denver Broncos where he had experience working under Evero. The veteran is entering his seventh season in the NFL and tallied a career-high in sacks with three last time around.
The pickup of Jewell will help the defense tremendously by having someone who has experience in Evero’s system. Thompson's presence will also assist, but the unit is going to miss Frankie Luvu's sideline-to-sideline presence enormously.
The clash between Young and the inside linebackers will be exciting as both sides look to call the plays for their respective sides. It will be very competitive. More importantly, it's an excellent opportunity to get better as they prepare for the upcoming season.