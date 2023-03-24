4 moves that would cement Carolina Panthers perfect 2023 offseason
What moves remain for the Carolina Panthers to cement what has already been a great offseason in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers have made big waves this off-season. As a result, they look to be one of the most improved teams in the NFL.
Their new coaching staff is littered with great football minds, depth was injected into a defense already filled with high-end talent, and the addition of new weapons Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders, and Hayden Hurst to the offense are just some things that spring to mind. All of whom are proven commodities that will make a sizeable impact on the Panthers moving forward.
Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer also obtained the No. 1 overall selection after trading D.J Moore and picks to the Chicago Bears. Despite losing their star wide receiver, this trade allows the Panthers to choose the quarterback they want to lead them into the future.
There are still moves for the Panthers to complete. And with months between now and the start of training camp, the impetus to continue improving the team is still as present as it was after the final down of the 2022 campaign.
What four moves remain for the Panthers to cement a perfect 2023 offseason?
Move No. 1
Carolina Panthers must acquire another WR
Getting the top pick in the upcoming draft did not come without giving up talent. D.J Moore was the established figure that the Carolina Panthers had to part with and there are not many wide receivers in the NFL that are better than him.
The trade left a gaping hole on the Panthers' roster. The signing of Adam Thielen was a great move, but the receiver room after that is thin. Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith have promise, but both still have room to grow. While Laviska Shenault Jr. is solid, his skillset limits his impact.
There are talks of the Panthers pursuing D.J. Chark in free agency. Other pass catchers like Jerry Jeudy and DeAndre Hopkins are reportedly available in the trade market.
Adding one of these players or another wide receiver to the team is crucial to Carolina's success in 2023. Getting one more option to throw the ball to will help the rookie quarterback develop and thrive from his first moments in the NFL.