4 New Year's Resolutions for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
The Carolina Panthers seriously need to enact a plethora of changes in the next calendar year.
What New Year's Resolutions should the Carolina Panthers adopt as the curtain comes down on a turbulent 2023?
It's safe to say the 2023 season for the Carolina Panthers has been a total dud. As such, they have a laundry list of New Year's Resolutions to accomplish.
The Panthers have a ton of work to do. With any other NFL team that has ever gone through a rebuild, there's always a rough patch the fanbase has to endure.
For the Panthers organization and the Keep Pounding coalition, this is hopefully the worst part of the process. The team is 2-13 on the season, which is good for the worst record in the entire league. Perhaps worst of all is that they do not have their first-round pick in 2024 - currently the No. 1 overall selection.
The Chicago Bears have the good fortune of the Panthers' top pick in 2024. The roster is also pretty poor, lacking a ton of talent on both sides of the ball. Like us regular Joes, I'm sure NFL teams have a list of New Year's Resolutions they hope to accomplish in the next calendar year.
For the Panthers, let's put together a list of what should be their four biggest resolutions of 2024.
Carolina Panthers must shore up the OL
Some of these resolutions are going to be painfully obvious. Let's get the most glaring one out of the way first.
The Carolina Panthers offensive line stinks, if we're being frank. Sure, there is talent, but the performance has been poor. Perhaps it's both a scheme and a personnel issue.
Whatever the case may be, I think it's an objective truth that whoever is making the roster decisions will have to add some quality to this unit. I do think you could justify all of Ikem Ekwonu, Bradley Bozeman, and Taylor Moton returning in 2024.
Ekwonu probably has to make a living along the interior. I am still personally in the camp of Bozeman being a talented player.
The Panthers need to put a plan in at left tackle and at least one interior spot. Fortunately, fixing an offensive line is a process that can be done in one offseason. For example, the Denver Broncos invested a ton of money during the last recruitment phase, signing two free agents, and now they are one of the better protection groups in the league.
However the team goes about fixing this unit, one thing is clear; it needs some serious help in 2024. Otherwise, Bryce Young may end up with the same fate as other quarterbacks who were playing behind porous offensive lines.