Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Doubling down edition
The Carolina Panthers have plenty of needs heading into the offseason...
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2024 NFL Draft selections entering the thick of bowl season?
The Carolina Panthers are enduring one of their worst seasons in franchise history after an offseason full of hope and optimism for the future. Now, the organization will be entering one of the most crucial recruitment periods ever.
The biggest challenge ahead of owner David Tepper is finding the right head coach and general manager combination. Carolina is also working with no first-round selection, which in previous years would give fans more optimism heading into the offseason.
The No. 1 overall pick, which Carolina is technically in possession of, belongs to the Chicago Bears following the trade up to No. 1 overall for quarterback Bryce Young.
With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, it is time to begin the early stages of the NFL Draft process. At this point, nothing is set in stone and there are certainly zero guarantees at all times of the evaluation and selection process. When you see a Panthers mock draft like this one, it is to help you, the fans, get to know who to keep an eye on during the cycle.
Yes, the Panthers still have draft picks to use. Tepper must find a general manager who can identify talent not just in free agency but during the draft process. In some cases, traits are worth taking a shot at. In others, as the saying goes - just draft good football players.
In my early start to my draft evaluation process, I will be sharing my thoughts on some potential targets the Panthers could be eying in Day 2 and 3 of the draft. Using the Pro Football Network simulator, I took a look at how the organization could utilize its current draft selections in late April.