4 New Year's Resolutions for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
The Carolina Panthers seriously need to enact a plethora of changes in the next calendar year.
Carolina Panthers must retain Ejiro Evero
The Carolina Panthers have conceded the third-fewest passing yards per game and have an average rushing defense. They allow opponents to rush for just 4.1 yards per carry. While the unit isn't excellent, overall, it's been one of the lone bright spots of this team in 2023.
This is due to the steady and strong coaching of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
This is also just his second year as an NFL defensive play-caller. His first was in 2022 with the Denver Broncos - that defense was top-five for most of the season before the wheels fell off toward the end.
Evero is likely going to get some head coaching interviews this year. But I do not think he is going to land a top job just yet.
While he seems to have the coaching prowess to be a head coach, I think the Panthers' lack of success this year is going to limit Evero and his chances of a promotion. That might be a great thing for the team in their hopes of keeping him around.
Being able to keep Evero for Year 2 in Carolina and perhaps even adding an assistant or associate head coach title could be a huge plus. With as much instability as the Panthers have been under on both sides of the ball, keeping him in the mix is a must - especially if David Tepper hired a first-time head coach like Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions.