4 teams that could steal Ejiro Evero away from the Carolina Panthers in 2024
He's going to be a hot name on the head coaching cycle.
By Dean Jones
Which teams could steal defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from the Carolina Panthers if David Tepper overlooks him for the head coaching role?
The Carolina Panthers are again looking for a new head coach after firing Frank Reich. Although David Tepper might go down an outside route, one candidate already in the building is worthy of strong consideration.
While the Panthers have failed to meet expectations this season, it's done nothing to harm defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's reputation. His unit continues to impress. This is remarkable considering how many injuries to key personnel have occurred throughout the campaign.
Evero is sure to get head coaching interest as a result. The Panthers let one legitimate head coach walk out of the door during the last cycle after Steve Wilks failed to convince Tepper he was the man for the job. Something the billionaire would come to regret as Carolina descended into the league's laughing stock once again.
The progressive coach isn't going to be short of offers or interest, one suspects. With this in mind, here are four teams that could steal Evero from the Panthers in 2024.
Falcons could steal Ejiro Evero from the Carolina Panthers
After watching Ejiro Evero's defense restrict his team to six points in torrid weather conditions, Arthur Blank might decide to make him a primary head coaching target if the Atlanta Falcons opted to move forward without Arthur Smith once the season concludes.
Evero is more qualified than most to become a head coach during the upcoming cycle. The Falcons have some nice pieces to build around on both sides of the football. They could have plenty of salary-cap space to further strengthen once sacrifices are made. They might even be in a position to go after a marquee quarterback in free agency such as Kirk Cousins should he become available.
Smith's status as head coach is hanging by a thread. Appointing Evero is an option to consider. Weakening an NFC South rival in this scenario only sweetens the pot.