4 NFL Draft prospects the Carolina Panthers hope fall out of the first round
It's a waiting game for Dan Morgan...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must hope Adonai Mitchell falls
- Wide Receiver | Texas Longhorns
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers need to find more productive playmakers in the passing game. Bryce Young had veteran Adam Thielen but very little else during his turbulent rookie campaign. Those in power must do whatever possible to make life easier for their prized possession moving forward.
Acquiring Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers should help enormously. He won't solve all their problems, but the player's exceptional route-running and ability to create separation might be a big piece of the puzzle if an early connection with Young is generated this offseason.
This is also an exceptionally deep class for wide receivers. The Panthers must take advantage of this - perhaps even double-dipping at the position - with their picks available. Nobody aside from Thielen and Johnson can be relied upon fully. The 2024 draft is the perfect chance to change that.
Adonai Mitchell ticks all the boxes and more. The Texas prospect is an electrifying prospect who displays the route runner and ball skills to be impactful at all three levels. His catching prowess is extraordinary, boasting the potential to snag balls in traffic and at their highest point in pursuit of moving the chains.
Mitchell does have some flaws. His work against press coverage needs to improve. The wideout also needs to become more of a threat after the catch to take that next step. The margins are much finer in the NFL, so these key areas need to develop throughout his important early transition.
Most projections have Mitchell as a late first-rounder. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs could be options looking at their need for pass-catching assistance. However, if the prospect makes it past those franchises, he'll be there for the Panthers.
This would give Young another dynamic wide receiver who compliments what Johnson and Thielen bring to the table. But should they miss out, it's not the end of the world given how strong this class appears.