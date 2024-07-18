4 overlooked storylines to watch at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
Keeping an eye on Brandon Aiyuk’s situation
Brandon Aiyuk requesting a trade sent the rumor mill ablaze. This sent shockwaves throughout the league as it now appears an elite playmaker might be available just days before training camp commences. Though the San Francisco 49ers haven't budged from their original stance, it should raise the eyebrows of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales.
Aiyuk’s situation is fluid. There is no telling how this turns out. The former Arizona State standout is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wants to be paid among the best wideouts. Four receivers are being paid north of $30 million a year: Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, and Justin Jefferson. He should be next in line.
How do the Carolina Panthers play into this?
They could try to acquire a player who can increase their chances of reaching the playoffs this season. Aiyuk is a difference-maker with the ball in his hands and before the catch. He is one of the biggest reasons why the Niners are tough to stop offensively.
Pairing the former first-round pick with Diontae Johnson would make for an exciting wide receiver duo that would have Bryce Young licking his chops. The cost for Aiyuk is likely a first-round pick next year.
While it would be terrific to add such a talented receiver to the offense, it doesn’t seem probable at this time. It's understandable why this could be the case. Morgan’s prerogative this spring has been to be sensible and calculated in the team’s approach to building their roster with the future in mind.
Fans are rolling their eyes knowing they’ve heard that in the past. But the team and Morgan’s current philosophy don’t suggest any sort of aggression within their rebuild. While I disagree with not being bold for a top playmaker potentially on the market, it's important to understand the Panthers' thought process and approach.
It is more likely that the Panthers sign veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore than trade for Aiyuk. Anything could happen in the coming weeks and this organization could be in the middle of it. This is why it is an overlooked subject heading into training camp.