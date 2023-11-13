4 personnel decisions Carolina Panthers should regret at 2023 midseason point
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers drafted Jonathan Mingo
You'd have to be living under a rock to not know how much the Carolina Panthers are struggling at the skill positions. Adam Thielen's production aside, everyone else in the wide receiver room cannot seem to create separation and isn't being schemed open within an offensive scheme that leaves a lot to be desired.
Jonathan Mingo is going through some glaring rookie growing pains. The Panthers expected more from their second-round selection right out of the gate, who got glowing references from Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. and quarterback Bryce Young before he became the No. 39 overall pick.
The former Ole Miss star has eclipsed 50 receiving yards just once and stands at 220 on the season. Mingo's catch success rate of 51.1 percent isn't good enough, with accusations of lazy route running and failing to track the football effectively coming to light along the way.
Considering the likes of Tank Dell, Rashee Rice, Pucha Nacua, and Jalin Hyatt - all taken after Mingo - flashing more frequently, it's also brought his indifferent start under a bigger spotlight. It's far too early to be giving up on him just yet, but it's going to take a tremendous amount of work for the wideout to become a legitimate WR1 or even WR2.
Scott Fitterer's draft classes haven't exactly set the world alight. Whether he'll get the opportunity for another is the hot question nobody knows the answer to currently.