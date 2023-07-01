4 players the Carolina Panthers cannot risk sneaking onto practice squad in 2023
By Dean Jones
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
It hasn't been the start to Matt Corral's professional journey the quarterback was hoping for. Many thought he'd become the future starter under center after those in power traded up to bring him on board in 2022, but his development was mismanaged early and a serious foot fracture meant an extended spell on the sidelines that lasted his entire rookie campaign.
Based on how things unfolded for the Panthers last season, Corral missed out on some invaluable competitive reps. Something he might not see in Carolina again during the regular season based on the team's moves this spring.
Veteran free agent Andy Dalton was acquired to give the room some much-needed experience. The Panthers also surged up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young, who's made the best transition imaginable with the spotlight glaring throughout early workouts.
This doesn't bode well for Corral, obviously. But the former Ole Miss stud has looked sharp during drills, isn't showing any ill effects from the foot complication, and is knuckling down in the face of adversity.
Not many teams take three quarterbacks onto their roster these days. But the new ruling that allows an emergency signal-caller to be activated in the event of injury means Corral might get a reprieve.
If the Panthers get cute and attempt to place him on their practice squad, that's the last they'll see of him.