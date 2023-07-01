4 players the Carolina Panthers cannot risk sneaking onto practice squad in 2023
By Dean Jones
Rejzhon Wright - Carolina Panthers CB
There wasn't much to get excited about in terms of cornerback recruitment for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Very few potential contributors were added to the roster, which represents a pretty big gamble considering the questions surrounding the group heading into the campaign.
Health is obviously a huge factor atop the depth chart with Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson. Indifferent performance levels center on the rest, although the promise of improvements under an exceptional defensive mind such as Ejiro Evero cannot be dismissed entirely.
One intriguing addition to the ranks came in the form of undrafted free agent Rejzohn Wright. The Last Chance U star looks like the sort of aggressive coverage presence that could potentially earn reps immediately, but missing some practices throughout OTAs means the cornerback is playing catch-up to a certain extent.
Wright is athletic and intelligent in equal measure. There are some technical elements and footwork issues that need work, but the athletic intangibles alone mean a productive player could be molded under the right coaching.
Big things are expected of Wright, which is a lot to ask of someone who's still learning what it takes to succeed at the next level. Much will depend on his preseason output, but he's a player that would catch the eye of those scouring the waiver wire before landing on Carolina's practice squad.