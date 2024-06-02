4 players Carolina Panthers can't risk sneaking on the practice squad in 2024
By Dean Jones
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Xavier Legette. He was the only wide receiver acquired during the selection process, but it didn't stop those in power from adding to their pass-catching options when the undrafted free-agent frenzy commenced.
Those in power had a particular target in mind. The Panthers spared no expense to get Jalen Coker into the building, handing him a three-year, $2.85 million deal with $250,000 guaranteed.
This deal was hefty for those unfortunate not to hear their names called. Therefore, those in power must feel like Coker could force his way into the team's plans with a smooth transition.
Coker's lack of top-end speed went against him. It was a deep wide receiver draft class and he fell through the cracks. Despite the disappointment of not being drafted, Carolina represents a good landing spot for the former Holy Cross standout.
The Panthers have plenty of underachieving performers in their wideout room. Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshalll Jr. need to up their respective games considerably under Dave Canales. If they don't, someone like Coker could make the team.
According to those in attendance, the Panthers are utilizing Coker on special teams in addition to the offensive rotation over early workouts. This is the best way to get noticed. The more strings to the bow he has, the better his chances will be.
There is momentum building around Coker, which is promising. Whether this continues throughout the summer remains to be seen.
Coker needs to take advantage of every target coming his way in the preseason. Anything less could see the Panthers cut ties and potentially look to stash him on the practice squad. This gives the pass-catcher more time to familiarize himself with the schematic concepts and work on problem areas of his game.
Interest was reportedly high in Coker before the Panthers pounced. If he hits the waiver wire, it would be surprising if another team didn't put in a claim.