4 players the Carolina Panthers could trade during 2024 NFL Draft season
Which players could the Carolina Panthers potentially trade before, during, or shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan has been nothing short of ruthless in his attempts to make the Carolina Panthers more competitive in 2024. The new general manager was part of the previous regime, but it's clear from the moves made that he didn't approve of their approach. This resulted in key departures, trades, and a plethora of new faces coming into the organization.
Some sections of Carolina's long-suffering fanbase were skeptical about Morgan's promotion, and rightfully so. Thanks to his impressive offseason so far, they are coming around. This can be further solidified by navigating the 2024 NFL Draft successfully.
Morgan might not have a first-round pick, but he does boast seven selections across the remaining rounds. Given his preference to be particularly aggressive regarding transactions, the prospect of trading more players could enter his train of thought if the front-office leader feels like it's the best thing as part of his long-term strategy.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could be traded before, during, or after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
After becoming increasingly frustrated with his lack of involvement last season, Terrace Marshall Jr. was granted permission to seek a trade. Nothing materialized and the wide receiver was a healthy scratch for the most part over the second half of 2023. Many thought that would conclude his time with the Carolina Panthers, but he remains on the roster - for now.
This is an exceptionally deep wide receiver draft class - something the Panthers are likely looking to take advantage of. They need to provide quarterback Bryce Young with better weapons in the passing game despite trading for Diontae Johnson. While this would be highly beneficial, it would push the former second-round pick out of LSU further down the pecking order than ever before.
Finding a willing trade partner before or during the draft might be difficult if the Panthers want to extract some value from this particular predicament. However, if a team misses out on taking advantage of the rich college pool, throwing a late-round selection in Carolina's direction represents a win-win for all parties.