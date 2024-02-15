4 players the Carolina Panthers should regret not drafting in 2023
Hindsight is a wonderful thing...
By Dean Jones
Which players should the Carolina Panthers regret not selecting during the 2023 NFL Draft after one of the worst seasons in franchise history?
One of recently fired general manager Scott Fitterer's biggest failings was not drafting well. The Carolina Panthers have rarely hit on their late-round picks. Some high-end selections have also flattered to deceive for one reason or another. It came as no surprise to see the front-office leader move on with little fanfare attached once the 2023 campaign concluded.
Dan Morgan was a close associate of Fitterer. That's the primary reason why there is so much skepticism surrounding his promotion. How much influence did he have in the Panthers' decision-making process? I guess we'll find out together this offseason and beyond.
Hindsight is always a wonderful thing to have. Teams around the league will be kicking themselves for missing out on specific prospects after their rookie seasons. They might have been high on their board, but those in power didn't have enough conviction to pull the trigger.
On this topic, here are four players the Panthers should regret not drafting in 2023.
Carolina Panthers should have drafted Byron Young
Going up to No. 80 overall for D.J. Johnson was a panic move by the Carolina Panthers. They saw edge rushers flying off the board and became reactionary. That's always the biggest mistake over draft weekend.
Had those in power had a little more conviction, moving up three or four more spots for someone like Byron Young would have been more beneficial. The former Tennessee star enjoyed a fantastic first season with the Los Angeles Rams en route to eight sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and 30 pressures. He looked like a potential star in the making.
As for Johnson? He struggled to make any sort of impact. He appeared to be an older development project as expected. Unless there's a drastic improvement over the next two seasons, this trade-up will be tabbed as a grave error in judgment.