4 players from Super Bowl LVIII the Carolina Panthers could sign this offseason
By Dean Jones
Which impending free agents involved in Super Bowl LVIII could the Carolina Panthers potentially target during the 2024 offseason?
It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers came close to winning a Super Bowl. The 2015 team fell at the final hurdle after one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history. After that, it's been a gradual descent into the proverbial NFL wilderness.
Hopefully, this alarming trend can end under the guidance of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales. The power couple have worked together previously and share an aligned vision for the franchise. Turning around the league's worst team won't be easy. Making the most of every available resource in the coming months is of paramount importance.
The Panthers are one of 30 teams casting envious glances at the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Super Bowl showdown. They are two of the best-run franchises. They have strength in depth and find the right balance between building through the draft and acquiring veterans capable of immediately contributing. In the Niners' case, it's a model David Tepper is looking to adopt moving forward.
With this in mind, here are four players from Super Bowl LVIII that the Panthers could sign this offseason.
Carolina Panthers could sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Chuba Hubbard looked like a capable starting running back last season. That wasn't the case with Miles Sanders, who underwhelmed significantly after his high-profile switch from the Philadelphia Eagles.
If Raheem Blackshear isn't kept around, the need for another productive backfield option cannot be overstated. Clyde Edwards-Helaire's career has tailed off after a promising rookie campaign, but there could be some merit in signing him on a short-term, team-friendly deal if he hits the open market.
The former first-round pick out of LSU is playing second-fiddle to Isiah Pacheco currently. Edwards-Helaire generated just 70 carries throughout the campaign. A fresh start could be exactly what the player needs to galvanize his stuttering career.