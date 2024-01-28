4 position groups the Carolina Panthers must upgrade in 2024
The new regime has a lot of hard work ahead.
Which position groups must the Carolina Panthers upgrade this offseason to stand any chance of progression in 2024?
After the Carolina Panthers started the season 1-10, head coach Frank Reich was fired and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor became the interim. Things didn't get much better. The team went on to have a record of 1-5, finishing the campaign 2-15.
Carolina was in severe turmoil early and didn’t see much improvement after the firing of Reich. It appeared that the experienced coach tried to run his offensive scheme no matter what he had on his roster. The Panthers' playing personnel wasn't capable of deploying his concepts effectively. However, it was bland and uninspiring.
Defensively, the Panthers were solid in Ejiro Evero’s first season as coordinator. They didn’t necessarily force turnovers or sack the quarterback. Other than that, they were elite.
It’s a shame that the offense was non-existent. If the Panthers were able to put together all three aspects of the game the season, things could have gone much differently.
Undoubtedly this team has holes that need to be corrected in the 2024 offseason to get back on track. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have a lot of hard work ahead. It'll take time, but there is a chance the newly appointed duo can solidify the foundations immediately.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers position groups that must be upgraded as a matter of urgency this offseason.