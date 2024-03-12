4 potential Carolina Panthers replacements for Brian Burns in 2024
By Dean Jones
Who could the Carolina Panthers identify as a potential replacement for stud edge rusher Brian Burns after he was traded to the New York Giants?
The long-running contract situation between Brian Burns and the Carolina Panthers is over. After both sides didn't come close to securing a deal, those in power bit the bullet and traded the explosive pass-rusher to the New York Giants.
Burns got paid handsomely. The Panthers got a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-rounder next year back in return. This brings the curtain down on one of the most incompetent contract management sagas in franchise history. From turning down two first-rounders and a second-round pick to this is nothing short of laughable.
The former Florida State star leaves a gaping hole on the edge. Burns was the Panthers' best pass-rusher by a considerable margin. With Yetur Gross-Matos and Frankie Luvu also taking their chances elsewhere, Ejiro Evero's unit has been decimated after performing above expectations in difficult circumstances last season.
What comes next is of critical importance. With this in mind, here are four potential replacements for Burns in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could draft Darius Robinson
Although Brian Burns is gone, the Carolina Panthers do have another second-round selection to call upon. If they want to find a long-term solution in pursuit of replacing the two-time Pro Bowler, going down the draft route will be strongly considered.
Darius Robinson has the athletic profile capable of slotting into the starting lineup immediately. His blend of size, power, and explosiveness is a handful for offensive linemen. More importantly, the Missouri prospect is disciplined against the run. This is a core principle within Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme.
Robinson is expected to be a late first or early second-round pick. With the additional asset at Carolina's disposal, he now comes into the equation.