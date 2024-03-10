Carolina Panthers 2024 free-agent tracker: Who's in or out under Dan Morgan?
The busy offseason perod has arrived...
By Dean Jones
Keep up to date with every Carolina Panthers move during an immensely important free agency period in this live tracker.
Dan Morgan and the new power structure have some significant hurdles to navigate in the coming days. They are busy working out which prospects of interest should be on their shortlist heading into the pre-draft pro day season. There is also the small matter of free agency to get through, which is another huge piece in the offseason puzzle.
The Panthers have a plethora of free agents - none of which have been re-signed long-term as yet. J.J. Jansen got a new one-year deal to extend his record-breaking career with the team. Edge rusher Brian Burns received the non-exclusive franchise tag, which gives those in power the chance to match any offer he receives from elsewhere. If not, then negotiating trade compensation will be the primary objective.
Tagging Burns has done little to improve the Panthers' financial situation. Brandt Tilis has some maneuvering to do before the legal tampering period gets underway. With just $13 million in available salary-cap space as it stands, shopping in the bargain basement is likely.
Tempering expectations would be wise. Morgan and his staff have shown a willingness to eat short-term hits for long-term flexibility. That doesn't mean they're throwing in the towel by any stretch, it merely indicates patience must be preached as the new regime attempts to clean up the terrible mess left behind by those recently removed from the equation.
This is a chance for Morgan to lay down a marker. To let the league know that things are being done differently in Carolina. Restoring a sense of belonging and respectability is the goal. More ambitious projections can wait.
Keep up to date with all the moves right here with this Panthers free agency tracker. It promises to be a frantic few days for all involved. Buckle up!
Carolina Panthers 2024 free agents
- LB Frankie Luvu
- CB C.J. Henderson
- WR D.J. Chark
- CB Shaquill Griffin
- DL Henry Anderson
- S/LB Jeremy Chinn
- CB Troy Hill
- OL Gabe Jackson
- DL Chris Wormley
- OL Justin McCray
- CB Mac McCain
- OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
- S Sam Franklin
- OLB Yetur Gross-Matos
- DL DeShawn Williams
- LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
- WR/KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- TE/FB Giovanni Ricci
- RB Raheem Blackshear (ERFA)
- OL Ilm Manning (ERFA)
- DL Jalen Dalton (ERFA)
Carolina Panthers free-agent extensions
- OLB Brian Burns - Non-exclusive franchise tag ($24 million)
- LS J.J. Jansen - 1-year deal
Carolina Panthers free-agent signings
Free agent signings will appear here when confirmed.
Carolina Panthers free-agent departures
- CB Donte Jackson - Released
- TE Hayden Hurst - Released (post-June 1 designation)
- C Bradley Bozeman - Released