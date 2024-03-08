4 moves that would bring Carolina Panthers back to respectability in 2024
By Dean Jones
What moves could ensure the Carolina Panthers return to some semblance of respectability under their new regime in 2024?
It's going to be a long road back for the Carolina Panthers. After winning two games in 2023 and suffering the embarrassment of David Tepper's petulance - together with handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears - they quickly became the league's punching bag. Something the new power structure is looking to alter at the earliest possible opportunity.
Nobody should expect miracles overnight. Those in power inherited what can only be described as a complete car crash from those who are no longer around. Early decisions indicate they are willing to take financial hits now to provide flexibility long term. This also means things might get worse before they get better.
The Panthers won't be winning a Super Bowl in 2024, that much is certain. Even reaching the postseason would be a push, so making the NFL look at the franchise differently should be the primary objective for all involved next season.
With this in mind, here are four moves that can get the Panthers back to respectability in 2024.
Carolina Panthers must solidify the OL
This seems like a recurring theme for the Carolina Panthers. It wasn't the case this time last year after an outstanding 2022 campaign from the starting unit. Unfortunately, this led those in power to become complacent when it came to improving depth in the hope the same good fortune on the health front would emerge.
As we all know, that wasn't the case. Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett missed most of the campaign. Ikem Ekwonu became exposed at left tackle. Bradley Bozeman wasn't suited to the zone-blocking concepts and suffered accordingly. Every backup struggled when tasked with prominent reps. Taylor Moton remained the only genuine model of consistency as all around the right tackle crumbled.
Reports suggest the Panthers are going to prioritize acquisitions on the interior. Something that will benefit quarterback Bryce Young immensely as he goes in search of a bounce-back campaign in 2024.